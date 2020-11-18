Woman denies carrying out racially-aggravated attack on woman on Dundee bus

A woman allegedly carried out a racially-aggravated attack on another woman while on a bus.

Philipa McWilliams, 27, of Pentland Crescent, is charged with behaving in a threatening or abusive manner on March 4 while on a bus between Pentland Avenue and Saggar Street.

She allegedly shouted repeatedly and adopted an aggressive demeanour towards Zukaa Teet, which prosecutors allege was racially-aggravated.

McWilliams allegedly seized Ms Teet’s clothing before pulling her.

She is also charged with stealing a quantity of papers.

McWilliams pleaded not guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court and faces trial in May.