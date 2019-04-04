Dundee woman to stand trial accused of £37k benefit fraud

A woman is to stand trial accused of falsely claiming almost £38,000 in benefits.

Pamela Strachan, of Macalpine Road, denies making bogus claims between 2014 and last year at her home address and elsewhere.

She is accused of knowingly making a false statement to the Department for Work and Pensions for employment and support allowance between March 4 2014 and October 27 2017, stating she was unemployed and single.

The Crown alleges she was sharing a household with her partner and claimed £22,698.63 falsely.

Strachan, 56, also denies falsely claiming £15,217.88 of housing benefit and council tax reduction between March 3 2014 and January 21 last year, under the same circumstances.

A trial was fixed for June 27 with an intermediate diet on June 6.