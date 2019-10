A woman has denied being in charge of a car while five times the drink-drive limit.

Neve Robertson, of West Bell Street, was allegedly found in charge of a car while having 105 mics of alcohol in 100 mls of breath on South Tay Street on September 23.

The 19-year-old denied the charge when she appeared in court.

Sheriff Tom Hughes fixed a trial for February 5, with an intermediate diet on January 16. Robertson was ordained.