Riki Carr, 26, will stand trial over claims she attacked her ex-partner.

Carr, of Foundry Lane, denies seizing the man by the body and dragging him down a set of stairs at a flat on Hilltown on April 6.

She also allegedly barged into the same flat uninvited, screamed and banged on a door before striking a mirror and a toilet seat, damaging both.

Carr will stand trial on June 26 with an intermediate diet on June 4.