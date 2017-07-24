A woman and her daughter were left stunned after a kind stranger gave them tickets to see Olly Murs as they waited to get a glimpse of the pop star.

Cheryl Hamilton now wants to thank the man after giving her and nine-year-old daughter Ava an unexpected night out.

The 35-year-old and her family hadn’t intended on going to the concert and headed down to Slessor Gardens last night in the off-chance of spotting the X Factor star before his big performance.

But they were lost for words when a random stranger gave them two tickets for free.

The man’s partner was was unable to make the gig and, rather than attempt to get some money back for the briefs, he gave them away.

Cheryl, from Stobswell, now wants to publicly thank the stranger after the pair had a “really good” night.

She never managed to get the name of the man, but described him as tall, with mousy brown hair in his 30s or 40s.

He was wearing an orange jacket and shorts.

She said: “I went down with my husband Stewart, daughter Ava and son Cody just to see if we could get a glimpse of him.

“We were waiting near the Malmaison when the guy came up to us and asked if we wanted them.

“I was just in shock and was like ‘are you sure?’. He said ‘yeah, you go in and see him’.”

“We didn’t manage to see Olly outside the Malmaison but he was just coming on stage when we got inside.

“I wasn’t even prepared – I wasn’t dressed properly and my phone was nearly dead!”

Cheryl and pop fan Ava headed in while Stuart and Cody headed home.

“Ava was quite shocked to get to see him, she was at the Little Mix concert recently,” she said.

“We had a really good time.”

Cheryl added: “It just shows there are nice people out there.”