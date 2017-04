Kathryn Brady, 28, of Lansdowne Square, had sentence deferred until April 24 at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Brady admitted damaging a taxi by kicking the interior at North Lindsay Street on March 27.

She further admitted acting in a racially aggravated manner by repeatedly shouting, swearing, and uttering offensive remarks to Sabar Ali.

She also admitted assaulting an unknown woman by kicking her on the body and punching her head.