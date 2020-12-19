Woman cut free and rushed to hospital after car lands on its roof on A92 Fife to Dundee road

Firefighters using cutting equipment rescued a woman after she was trapped when her car ended up on its roof today.

The accident, involving just one car, a Ford Mondeo, occurred just after 11.30am at the Forgan Roundabout on the A92 – about half a mile south of the Tay Bridge.

The extent of the woman’s injuries are not known at this stage but after firefighters released her she was transferred to a waiting ambulance before being taken to hospital.

The road from the bridge to the roundabout was closed southbound by police while emergency services attended the accident.

Other roads leading on to the dualled section were also closed off by police.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call at 11.37am that there was a car on its roof at the Forgan Roundabout.

“Two appliances, one from Tayport and one from Blackness Road in Dundee, attended.

“They succeeded in freeing a woman who was trapped inside before handing her over to a waiting ambulance to take her to hospital.”