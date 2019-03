A woman has been cleared of assaulting a child at a city school.

Judith Simpson, 57, was alleged to have carried out the attack at the Dundee school on October 2 2017.

She denied a single charge of assaulting the child by seizing them by the arm to their injury.

The Tweed Crescent woman stood trial over the allegation at Dundee Sheriff Court before Sheriff Alastair Carmichael where she was found not guilty of the charge.