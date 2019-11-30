Woman cleared of Annalise Johnstone killing forced to flee Scotland

A mother cleared of the savage killing of her lover’s sister has been forced to flee Scotland because of death threats.

Angela Newlands spent Thursday night behind bars after being arrested in the Forfar area for failing to carry out unpaid work.

Newlands claimed she had been forced to leave her Perthshire home due to the reaction after she was cleared of the murder of Annalise Johnstone.

The mother-of-four appeared in the dock at Perth Sheriff Court to admit breaching a social work order imposed in September.

The court was told about Newlands disappearance yesterday – about a month after it emerged police had reopened their investigation into the murder case with a new search.

Solicitor John McLaughlin told Sheriff William Wood: “You will be aware of the background of the trial she underwent. After she was placed on this order, a number of problems arose. There were a number of threats to her and her sister. Her reaction to that was to escape, but that has added to the problem.

“She has had great difficulty finding accommodation and has been moving from place to place.

“She did not put the priority on engaging with social work services the way she should have, but she is now back in Scotland. She was trying to find accommodation in Forfar when she was arrested.

“She has had a taste of custody before with a significant period on remand and that prospect does terrify her – but she has to realise it is of her own making if she places herself in jeopardy.”

Sheriff Wood granted bail and deferred sentence but ordered Newlands to sign it at Dundee police station twice a week.

She is to move in with her mother in Inchture. Newlands was ordered to carry out 180 hours unpaid work in the community in September when she admitted trying to hide her identity by giving police a false ID.

She was also banned from driving for 11 months and placed under social work supervision for nine months after she admitted a series of offences.