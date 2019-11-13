Woman claims she was left incontinent after being raped at Dundee property

A woman has claimed she was left incontinent and with post-traumatic stress disorder after being raped.

Grezgorz Hartmann is alleged to have carried out assaults at a property in Dundee on two separate occasions in 2017.

After having consensual sex on a date in September 2017, the 38-year-old is said to have raped the woman.

He is also accused of carrying out another rape on October 5.

On that occasion he is accused of biting and strangling the woman.

Hartmann, whose address was given in court papers as Whorterbank, denies both charges.

Yesterday his alleged victim gave evidence at the High Court in Aberdeen.

Questioned by depute advocate Bernie Ablett, she told the jury that she had met Hartmann on a dating website.

She said that, initially, he was “the nicest man on the planet”.

While discussing their likes and dislikes, the woman shared that she did not enjoy a certain kind of sex.

She said: “He retorted something like ‘Well I absolutely love it’.

“He said it was going to be an issue for him.”

The woman spoke of a sexual encounter between the pair in September 2017, which began consensually but changed.

She said she gave him the “benefit of the doubt” and hoped it had just been a mistake.

But she also described a second instance, on October 5, in which Hartmann asked her to watch a “naughty movie”.

She said he then became “forceful” towards her.

“He went into biting my bottom lip,”she continued.

“I didn’t know if he was trying to rip it off but that’s what it felt like.”

Hartmann’s alleged victim then said he began squeezing parts of her body.

She said this progressed into another rape and branded the man an “animal” and “like a vampire”.

“I felt awful, I was petrified,” she said. “There was a lot of pain and I just couldn’t believe it was happening.”

And she added: “He was strangling me really, really hard and the more I fought, the tighter his grip. I thought he was going to kill me.”

Hartmann has lodged a special defence that the woman had consented to the activity on October 5. The trial, before Judge Buchanan, continues.