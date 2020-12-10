Man facing charges of rape and assault is described as ‘psycho’ by ex-girlfriend

A man facing rape allegations has been described as a “psycho” by a former girlfriend.

The 43-year-old, who had a brief relationship with Paul Hill after meeting him online, said he was initially “charming” when she met him through the Plenty of Fish dating website.

The mother-of-three claimed he enjoyed talking about violence from his time as a bouncer and told her he had trained with the Marines and the Army.

Hill, 54, is charged with 24 historic offences spanning a 28-year period in Dundee and Aberdeen, including a series of rapes, abductions, assaults to danger of life, killing a kitten and drowning a parakeet.

At the High Court in Livingston, a woman said they had gone to a house party at a neighbour’s in Dunfermline, but a drunken Hill became aggressive and left when asked to by the householder.

“Nothing I could say would calm him down,” she said.

“I thought he was going to go back to the party and cause trouble. I locked my doors so he couldn’t get out and called the police.”

She told the jury: “He’s a psychopath, just a psycho. He’s completely unpredictable, he’s manipulative, clearly he has an issue with people in general.”

One of his alleged rape victims, a 40-year-old woman from Aberdeen, told the court Hill became her first boyfriend after meeting him at a disco when she was 17.

On a day planned to look at venues to celebrate her 18th birthday she said Hill turned up “absolutely drunk” and two hours late at a pub.

While walking home she claimed Hill spat in her face and a few minutes later grabbed her by the throat with one hand, seized hold of her hair with the other and pushed her against a wall.

She told the jury: “He had my throat so I was basically trapped. With the other hand he pulled my head down. It was unexpected.

“He was quite drunk. He held me briefly. I kneed him between the legs and that was enough, he kind of staggered back.

“I thought he was going to kill me. I just saw his face and the rage. I thought ‘Oh my God, what’s going to happen now?’

“I got on his back, kneeled him down a bit – protecting myself by not letting him up – and I shouted to the people serving coffees: ‘Phone the police, he’s going to kill me!’”

She said she had ended the relationship after Hill raped her on two separate occasions.

She said Hill initiated sex at a B&B in Aberdeen then kept going after she told him she was in pain.

She said: “At this point I had tears coming down the side of my face. He clearly could see I was in pain. I wasn’t enjoying it.

“Five minutes of that felt forever.”

Hill, a former nightclub bouncer and shop manager, who now lives in Kings Park Drive, Ayr, denies committing the offences at addresses in Aberdeen and Dundee between January 1 1987 and October 26 2015.

He has lodged special defences claiming the women involved consented to sex.

The trial, before Lord Mulholland, continues.