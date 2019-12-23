Woman claiming disability benefit captured on camera by fraud squad running Santa dash

A woman repeatedly ran 5k races dressed as Santa after telling the benefits agency she could barely walk, a fraud trial has heard.

Investigators revealed they carried out covert surveillance on Beverley Dott which showed her physical ability was far better than she had claimed.

Dott was being paid the highest rate of Disability Living Allowance (DLA) after telling the Department for Work and Pensions she could not walk without support or a stick.

But after investigators told her they had been secretly filming her, Dott admitted she had completed the 5km Perth Santa Run on at least two occasions.

Perth Sheriff Court was told that she had completed a “couch to 5k” programme and was now running 5k several times a week.

DLA decision maker John Breen told the trial: “The person seen on the video evidence is living a very different life to this. We accepted in 2009 the evidence that she had walking difficulties seven days a week.

“She needed support – physical or otherwise – to walk outdoors, and yet the recent evidence provided by the fraud and error service clearly showed a more up-to-date picture and she no longer warranted an award under DLA. The evidence clearly showed she was living a completely different lifestyle to that claimed in 2009.”

He told the court that when Mrs Dott was brought in for questioning, she admitted she had taken up running in 2014 after completing the “couch to 5k” programme.”

The court heard that Dott, 51, of Abbey Road, Scone, was being paid the higher level of mobility allowance because she was “unable to walk” according to her application.

Dott is accused of claiming £13,213 between July 2 2014 and September 12 2017. That is the figure she is accused of fraudulently obtaining by failing to notify the DWP of a change in her condition. She denies the charge and the trial before Sheriff Keith O’Mahoney continues.