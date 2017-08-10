A woman and a child have been involved in a road accident in Dundee this afternoon.

Emergency services have been called to Glamis Road, near Balgay Cemetery.

Fire and ambulance crews are on the scene.

It is thought the road has been closed as they deal with the incident.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 15.59 hours today to attend a road traffic collision on Glamis Road.

“We dispatched two ambulances and the trauma team to the scene.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call at 16.03 from the Scottish Ambulance Service requesting assistance and have since been stood down.”