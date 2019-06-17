Woman charged with locking child in cupboard and leaving them in soiled nappies

A woman has appeared in court charged with neglecting and ill-treating a child, including locking them in a cupboard and leaving them in soiled nappies.

Kerri McFadyen is also alleged to have repeatedly struck the child and dangled them in the air.

The offences are alleged to have been committed between March and September last year at a property in the Kirkton area

McFadyen faces three charges and appeared in private at Dundee Sheriff Court before Sheriff Alastair Carmichael.

It is alleged that McFadyen ill-treated, neglected and abandoned the child between March 1 and September 30 last year.

She is accused of leaving the child in a travel cot for prolonged periods, ignoring the child’s crying and placing towels on the child’s head.

McFadyen allegedly shut the child in a cupboard, failed to comfort the child and withheld food from them.

The 25-year-old is further accused of failing to provide accommodation for the child as well as leaving them in soiled nappies.

A second charge states that McFadyen shouted, swore and acted in an aggressive manner towards the child.

Prosecutors also allege that between July 20 and September 15 last year, McFadyen picked the child up by the arm, dangled them in the air and repeatedly struck the child on the body.

McFadyen made no plea or declaration to all three charges when she appeared in the dock.

Sheriff Carmichael continued her case for further examination and McFadyen was granted bail.