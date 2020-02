A woman has been charged with abusive behaviour towards her 70-year-old neighbour.

Pauline Crowe, 54, is accused of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner on Woodside Terrace, the street where she resides, on February 6 last year.

It is alleged she shouted and swore before repeatedly hitting and slamming a kitchen window while acting in an aggressive manner towards the woman.

After pleading not guilty by letter, a trial was fixed for June.