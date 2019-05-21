Woman charged with attacking man with knife on Dundee path and trying to steal his bike

A woman has been charged with attacking a man with a knife and trying to steal his bike.

Claire Hughes is alleged to have carried out the assault on a footpath between Balmerino Place and Balerno Street on May 15.

It is alleged that she attacked Darren Lawson by striking him on the body with a knife or a similar implement as well as trying to rob him of a bicycle.

The 35-year-old, of Ballindean Terrace, appeared on petition before Sheriff Alastair Carmichael.

Hughes made no plea or declaration when she appeared from custody.

Sheriff Carmichael continued her case for further examination and Hughes was released on bail.