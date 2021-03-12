Woman charged for alleged assault on Cromlix Road in Perth

A 22-year-old woman has been charged in connection with an alleged assault on Cromlix Road in Perth.

The female suspect was arrested by Police Scotland following the alleged attack on a 28-year-old woman within a flat on the Friarton area street on Saturday.

Officers discovered the injured woman lying on the grassy embankment below a window around 2.45pm following the incident.

A 42-year-old man was also arrested in connection with the alleged assault but has been released without charge.

The injured woman was attended to by paramedics on the ground outside the flat before being taken to Ninewells Hospital.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 22-year-old woman has been arrested and charged and is the subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal in connection with the alleged assault of a 28-year-old woman within a flat in Cromlix Road, Perth, on Saturday March 6.”