Woman charged after police 'box in' car at Kirkcaldy petrol station By Amie Flett September 7, 2021, 11:41 am Updated: September 7, 2021, 11:56 am Police at Kirkcaldy petrol station in Fife Central Retail Park. Picture: Fife Jammer Locations on Facebook. A 23-year-old woman was arrested after police surrounded her car in a Kirkcaldy petrol station. Onlookers said the car was 'boxed in' by police vehicles at the Sainsbury's garage at Fife Central Retail Park on Monday. Officers claim drugs and cash were recovered from the car at around 5.30pm. The woman has been charged in connection with alleged drugs and road traffic offences.