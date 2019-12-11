Woman charged after attack at Dundee pub

A 41-year-old woman has been charged with carrying out an attack in a city pub.

Vickie Shepherd is accused of attacking another woman at Whites Bar on Provost Road on January 4.

It is alleged that she repeatedly attempted to strike Caroline Stewart with a drinking glass before throwing liquid on her.

Shepherd, of Gourdie Terrace, allegedly punched the woman repeatedly on the head and body.

She then allegedly seized the woman’s hair and pushed her against a table before pushing her to the floor.

Shepherd did not appear in the dock to answer the charge.

Defence solicitor Ross Donnelly made a motion to have the case continued without plea.

Shepherd is expected to appear in court later this month.