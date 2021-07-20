Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, July 20th 2021
Woman charged after allegedly driving 116mph in Highland Perthshire

By Lindsey Hamilton
July 20, 2021, 12:56 pm Updated: July 20, 2021, 2:23 pm
A woman has been charged after allegedly driving at more than 100mph in Perthshire.

Police say the motorist was clocked travelling at 116mph on the A9 at Dalnaspidal, which has a 70mph limit.

The 22-year-old was stopped and charged in Highland Perthshire on Tuesday morning and will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

The A9 near Dalnaspidal.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “The 22-year-old woman driver was stopped and charged and will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

“Officers routinely patrol the A9 in both marked and unmarked cars to detect offences.

“People who speed not only put themselves at risk, but also other members of the public.

“So please remember – even if you’re running late, don’t drive at excessive speed.

“You could be fined, banned – or even worse, seriously injured or killed.”

