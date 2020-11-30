Woman caused head-on collision after overtaking tractor into path of vehicle on Fife road

A psychotherapist caused a head-on collision after overtaking a tractor on a Fife road.

Lorna Allport, 49, was fined after she admitted driving carelessly by performing the manoeuvre on the A917 Anstruther to Crail road on September 3 last year.

Jane Dunlop suffered a broken rib and bruising after Allport drove into the path of her car.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that Allport, who was on holiday in the area, was driving behind a tractor pulling a “pole” at around 11.30am.

Fiscal depute Michael Dunlop said: “The accused found herself behind a tractor and overtook the tractor into the path of oncoming traffic.

“Both vehicles were extensively damaged.

“The complainer was taken to Ninewells Hospital with a fractured rib and bruising. No further surgery was required.”

In response to being cautioned and charged, Allport replied: “I went to overtake the tractor and I collided with her.”

Allport, of Bedcow View, Kirkintilloch, pleaded guilty to driving carelessly by overtaking a tractor when unsafe to do so and colliding with Ms Dunlop’s vehicle causing extensive damage to both vehicles. She was previously charged with driving dangerously.

Defence solicitor Doug McConnell said: “She immediately went to the complainer’s side of the car and was apologising to her.

“She is grateful there is no longer any outstanding injuries to the complainer.

“I don’t think I can get across how devastated she was about his incident.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael fined Allport £600 and imposed six penalty points on her driving licence.