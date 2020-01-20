Woman caused cops ‘needless anxiety’ by repeatedly dialling 999

Sentence has been further deferred on a Menzieshill woman who caused police officers “needless anxiety” by persistently dialling 999.

Deborah Keith, of Leith Walk, pled guilty to making multiple phone calls on August 18. She also had officers attend her house without due cause on the same date.

Keith admitted making the calls which were for the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience and needless anxiety to officers.

Dundee Sheriff Court previously heard the 55-year-old suffers from a multitude of physical and mental health difficulties.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown further deferred sentence on Keith until next month.