Sentence was deferred on a woman who admitted being caught with heroin.

Hayley Stewart, of Park Avenue, was found with the Class A drug on North George Street on September 26.

Pleading guilty without legal representation, the 35-year-old told Sheriff Alastair Carmichael she had relapsed into drug misuse following the death of her husband.

Sheriff Carmichael deferred sentence on Stewart until July 12 for social work reports.