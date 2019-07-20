Woman caught in Dundee street with £5k of drugs down her trousers is jailed

A woman caught with almost £5,000 worth of heroin down her trousers has been jailed.

Jacqueline Dallas, of Strathmartine Road, admitted being concerned in the supply of the Class A drug on Fairbairn Street on September 19 last year.

The 38-year-old was stopped by police on the street after they received confidential information that Dallas was concerned in the supply of the substance.

A bag recovered from the front of her trousers contained heroin with a potential value of £4,920.

She was jailed for 20 months.