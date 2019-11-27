Woman caught drink-driving outside Asda store in Dundee after failing to pay for bottles of wine

A woman was caught drink-driving in a supermarket car park after failing to pay for two bottles of wine.

Jennifer Grossi reversed out of a space at the car park of Asda Myrekirk before being stopped by staff.

The 51-year-old’s debit card had been declined at a self-service check-out but Grossi still tried to leave the store with the bottles.

Staff and members of the public inside the shop noticed she was unsteady on her feet, Dundee Sheriff Court heard.

Prosecutor Lora Apostolova told the court: “A witness realised her card had been declined and her shopping was not paid for.

“When she was leaving, a security officer saw her appear to be unsteady and stumbling.

“Two of the staff members followed her and saw her get into the car and reverse.”

Police attended and after failing a roadside test, Grossi told officers that she had two glasses of wine the night before.

Grossi, of Coupar Angus Road, Muirhead, pleaded guilty to testing 87 mics of alcohol in 100 mls of breath on August 9.

Solicitor Mike Short said Grossi was “ashamed” of her actions and was now seeking assistance for her issues with alcohol.

He said: “She has found the experience quite traumatic. I believe it’s been a valuable lesson and I don’t believe we’ll ever see her again.”

Grossi was fined £400 and disqualified from driving for 16 months.