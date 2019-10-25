Woman caught drink-driving after in Dundee after puncture alerts cops

A woman was caught drink-driving in the city centre after police spotted her flat tyre.

Stroma Carter, 38, of Spey Drive, took the car after falling out with her partner on Seagate on Saturday, despite only holding a provisional licence, Dundee Sheriff Court was told.

Officers heard a loud noise that was confirmed to be a flat tyre on Carter’s car. She admitted testing 38 mics of alcohol in 100 mls of breath, exceeding the 22 mics limit, as well as driving without insurance or a driving licence.

Appearing from custody, Carter pleaded guilty and sentence was deferred until next month for reports.

She was granted bail by Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown.