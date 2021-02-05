A couple were stunned to open their upstairs bedroom door to find a delivery driver roaming around their hallway.

Holly Matthew was still in her bed when she and her partner heard a “strange voice” at their Hilltown address, shortly before 10am on Wednesday.

The couple – who hadn’t placed an order for food – were astonished to encounter a man in his 40s on the landing.

Holly explained the man spoke very little English and was only able to say he was looking for address “number 2”.

Holly’s partner advised the man he had the wrong address before escorting him down three flights of stairs and out the front door.

Social media appeal

Before the delivery driver left the house, Holly’s partner noted down the vehicle registration number after becoming concerned about whether he was genuine.

She added: “My daughter had gone off to school. Whilst the door was closed, it wasn’t locked.

“We are the only ones who have access. It isn’t a communal door, our doorbell isn’t working.

“If we were expecting a delivery we leave a note with our telephone number advising any courier to call and we’ll come down.”

Holly put out an appeal on social media to try to establish if the driver was genuine after sharing some details of the vehicle he was in.

She added: “The guy was in his 40s, he was driving a red Toyota. We explained on the post what had happened.

“People were starting to say he was maybe just posing as a driver. He did have the food delivery bag so it looked genuine.

“Thankfully, people came back and explained he was an Uber driver. After we found that out we knew it was a genuine error and decided not to call the police.

“We’ve started to see the funny side of it and the driver got a fright I think when he saw our reaction.”

A review of procedures?

Holly said she still contacted Uber Eats about the incident as she was still “concerned” about the course of action the driver had taken.

She added: “As I’ve said we have saw the funny side of it but part of me thought what if an old woman had encountered that situation in her house? It would be quite scary.

“I just think if no one had answered and he had called the number for the correct recipient he should have just returned it.

“I realise he’s just wanting to get the food to the person but it doesn’t make it right to walk-in.

“Uber Eats maybe need to look at the procedures they have in place as someone could have got hurt in this situation.”

An Uber Eats spokeswoman said: “Uber Eats takes this matter very seriously, and we are currently investigating this report.

“Couriers are reminded to contact the customer via the app if they are unable to locate the delivery address.”