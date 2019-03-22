Woman calls for change in law after reading in the Tele about death of Arbroath cat

A woman has called for a change in the law for drivers who hit cats, after reading a story in the Evening Telegraph.

Heather Morris is campaigning to change the law so that any cats who are run over are reported.

Heather, who got in contact with the tele after reading about Tania Calder, whose cat Juno was killed in a hit and run in Arbroath.

Heather suffered a similar heartache when her cat Milo was run over and killed on New Years Day this year.

Heather, from Greenock, said: “Milo was a massive big part of the family. He was just such a lovely big lump, he just loved everybody.

“The person drove off and left him there. It was horrendous. We had to take him up and show him to his brother.”

Milo’s law would ensure a driver reports hitting a cat as you would a dog.

Heather added: “It needs to change. It is 2019, things need to be updated. They shouldn’t be left to lie in pain on the road side, especially if there is a chance they could be helped.”

The law would also allow for families to get closure if the cat has passed away and cannot be saved.

To sign Heather’s petition, visit: change.org/p/heather-morris-milos-law?recruiter=11853133&utm_source=share_petition&utm_medium=copylink&utm_campaign=sha.