Woman breached bail the day it was granted by going to ex-partner’s Dundee home in pyjamas

A pyjama-clad woman breached a bail order on the day it was granted after rocking up to her ex-partner’s home to retrieve her belongings.

Leigh Stevens is now behind bars after breaching the order granted at Dundee Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

Stevens appeared to weep and pleaded with Sheriff John Rafferty not to be remanded as she was led away.

The 26-year-old was released from custody with special conditions not to approach or contact the woman or enter Dura Street, the street where she resides.

However, Stevens, who appeared in court that day wearing pyjamas, immediately went to the woman’s address in a bid to obtain money and her belongings.

Stevens, of Tannadice Street, returned to the dock on Thursday and pleaded guilty to breaching the order from May 12.

She also pleaded guilty to a separate charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner towards the woman.

On April 20, Stevens repeatedly shouted at the woman and made threats of violence towards her at the same address on Dura Street.

The offences were committed while Stevens was subject to four separate bail orders.

Defence solicitor Anika Jethwa said that Stevens has mental health issues and has struggled with drug addiction in the past.

She said that her client was now stable on a methadone prescription and had never previously experienced a prison sentence.

“She had left £250 at the woman’s house and all her belongings,” Ms Jethwa said.

“A lot of those had been given to her by other family members. She wanted to try and retrieve it.

“One of the neighbours heard her go to the door and then she had left.

“I did have a lengthy discussion about attending and she seems to finally recognise that relationship is over and there’s no mileage in her going there.”

During Ms Jethwa’s mitigation, Stevens interrupted saying: “I really won’t go back near there. It was only because I had no clothes.

“One last chance, I promise.”

Sheriff Rafferty deferred sentence on Stevens for social work reports to be prepared.

Remanding her in custody until June, the sheriff said: “You are on various bail orders at the moment.

“I am told that you are vulnerable and you do have mental health issues and I do not doubt those factors.

“I do think, if I were to liberate you, then you would simply get into further offending.”

Prior to being led away by prison escorts, Stevens became tearful and shouted: “No. Rafferty. Please.”