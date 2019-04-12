Woman born 30 years ago weighing 1lb 8oz thanks Ninewells staff ‘for keeping me alive’

A woman who was given little chance of survival when she was born prematurely, weighing less than a bag of sugar, has celebrated her 30th birthday by thanking the staff who kept her alive.

Alana Elliot marked her milestone birthday by visiting the neonatal staff who nursed her in the special care baby unit at Ninewells Hospital, in Dundee.

She was born prematurely on April 10 1989, weighing only 1lb 8oz. Her due date was August 6. One of the student nurses on the ward at the time was Alison Findlay, and the pair met up again yesterday. The two women have kept in touch over the years, with Alana visiting the ward when she was 16 and then two years ago when she took along her own son, Torin, born in 2015.

Yesterday, she was accompanied by her mum, Pauline, who was living in Arbroath at the time and now stays in Glen Lyon, in Perthshire.

She said: “Alana was born when I was 23 weeks pregnant. At that time that was very early. I was lucky they had all the specialists there the day Alana was born.”