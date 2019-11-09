Woman battling Dundee council after claims contractors left her driveway ‘sinking’

A homeowner is battling council bosses because she claims their subcontractors left her with a sinking driveway three years ago.

Mandy Robertson from Downfield has become embroiled in a two-and-a-half-year slanging match with the local authority after her property was left damaged.

Her fight began in 2016 when an HGV lorry carrying equipment on behalf of the council reversed into her driveway causing the damage.

The 52-year-old said the contractor had been involved in cladding works in the local area around that time.

It is understood the lorry was subcontracted from the company who secured the work from the council and had been carrying scaffolding in her drive, unbeknownst to Mandy.

She said: “It wasn’t until January 2017 that I started to see puddles emerging on the driveway.

“There were areas where grass had started to grow through.

“A neighbour came to me and said a lorry involved with the cladding work had come right into my drive. You could actually see the tracks of the HGV within the driveway.

“I don’t know how many times they came in or out but that must have been a few tonnes sitting on the driveway.”

The neighbour had been unsure of the logo on the side of the vehicle which had been on the drive.

Mandy said various calls to identify the name of the contractor to the council had seen her “bumped from pillar to post” over recent years.

She added: “Over the course of this there has been at least 15 calls made to the council – they shifted me from one department to the next.

“It wasn’t until May of this year that they told me the name of the contractor. The letter went on to explain the HGV had been subcontracted for the job.”

She added: “In my opinion the council employed them to carry out the job and the buck stops with them to deal with the matter.

“It’s taken so long to even identify who carried out the works.

“They’ve said I should pursue my claim through the subcontractor but at this stage it remains unclear who exactly they are.

“I’ve made no attempt to contact the contractor as I never employed them to carry out the works.”

A council spokeswoman said: “We have advised that this claim should be pursued with the firm directly.

“Independent contractors are responsible for the actions or omissions of their own workforce and will have appropriate insurances to respond to claims such as this.”