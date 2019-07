Rachel Somerville, 24, is awaiting sentence after she admitted breaching her antisocial behaviour order.

Somerville, of Forthill Road, was placed on the order on March 7, preventing her from shouting, swearing, arguing, banging and playing music and the television loud at her flat.

She admitted playing a TV and other devices loudly, as well as shouting, banging doors and allowing others to do the same on May 9. She will be sentenced next month.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with the Evening Telegraph newsletter