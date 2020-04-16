Woman attacked police officer in Stobswell after being caught breaching bail

A police officer had her fingers twisted by a woman arrested for breaching her bail conditions.

Annie Finlay pleaded guilty to carrying out the assault on Albert Street on April 13.

The offence was committed just six days after being released on bail from Dundee Sheriff Court.

It was revealed that Finlay was seen walking on the street with her partner, who she was not supposed to contact as part of the conditions.

The pair were stopped by officers on patrol and Finlay, 27, was arrested in connection with breaching her bail.

However, Finlay turned violent in the process of being arrested and seized a female officer’s hand before twisting her fingers.

Finlay, of Dura Street, pleaded guilty to the two charges on summary complaint from custody before Sheriff John Rafferty.

She was fined £300.