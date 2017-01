A woman hit another woman on the head at a house in Dundee.

Kirsty McManus, 28, of Kinghorne Road, had sentence deferred at Dundee Sheriff Court after admitting an assault to injury charge against her.

McManus admitted assaulting Vikki Docherty by striking her on the head to cause injury at a property in Kinghorne Road on November 10 last year.

Sentence was deferred until January 23.