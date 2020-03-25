Woman carried out glass attack on man at Dundee city centre pub

Sentence has been deferred on a woman who attacked a man with a glass bottle after damaging his phone.

Kerry Bathgate admitted assaulting the man at McDaniel’s, Whitehall Crescent, on January 25.

She pleaded guilty to shouting and swearing at him before throwing his mobile phone to the ground and repeatedly stamping on it.

Thereafter, Bathgate repeatedly punched and slapped the man on the head and body. She then threw a bottle which struck him on the body before throwing a pool ball at him.

The 33-year-old also culpably and recklessly threw a glass bottle which struck an unknown patron before repeatedly shouting and swearing at the man on Princes Street.

Sheriff George Way deferred sentence on Bathgate, of Sinclair Avenue, Glenrothes, until next month for reports.

Bathgate was ordained to appear.