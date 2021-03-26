Woman assaulted in broad daylight in Perth city centre car park

A woman has been left with head injuries after being assaulted in the middle of the afternoon in Perth city centre.

The woman suffered minor head injuries after allegedly being attacked by another female at around 2.45pm on Wednesday in the car park at the junction of Charles Street and Canal Street.

Police officers investigating the assault are now looking to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident, and say they are particularly keen to speak to people who were onboard a nearby X7 bus.

In a statement Police Scotland said: “We are currently investigating an alleged assault which took place in a car park at the junction of Charles Street and Canal Street, Perth, [at] about 2.45pm on Wednesday, March 24.

“A woman was allegedly assaulted by another woman, described as in her 30s, about 5ft 5in and slim build, with dark hair tied up in a bun and wearing a long leopard-print jacket.

“She suffered minor head injuries but did not require medical treatment.

“We are following a positive line of inquiry, however would like to speak with any witnesses to the incident, particularly some members of the public who intervened to stop the altercation.

“They may have been on an X7 bus which had just stopped nearby, and there may also have been other witnesses on this bus who saw some part of the incident.”

Police Scotland is asking anyone who has information to call them on 101, or pass information anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The crime reference number is incident 1803 of March 24.