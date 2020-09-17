Woman ‘assaulted’ during alleged robbery in Arbroath

Police are investigating after an alleged robbery in Arbroath in which a woman was “assaulted”.

The incident took place some time between 12pm and 7pm on September 8 in the town’s Linton Road.

A woman in her 20s and a male friend were approached in the street by two women, one in her 20s and one in her 40s.

The younger woman then allegedly assaulted the victim and forcibly took a mobile phone from her grasp.

The person responsible is described as in her 20s and was wearing a denim jacket, camouflage pattern cargo trousers and black converse trainers at the time of the incident.

A 27-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the incident, and has subsequently been released pending further inquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.