News / Local / Fife Woman arrested following Dunfermline disturbance By Lindsey Hamilton August 7, 2021, 12:25 pm Updated: August 7, 2021, 12:42 pm A woman has been arrested following an incident in Castleblair Park, Dunfermline A woman has been arrested following a disturbance in Dunfermline on Saturday. The incident took place at a property at Castleblair Park around 8.30am. A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 8.30am on Saturday, August 7, police were called to a report of a disturbance at a property in Castleblair Park, Dunfermline. Enquiries continuing “Officers attended and a 28-year-old woman was arrested and Inquiries are continuing.” One eyewitness said: “It seemed to all kick off here on Saturday morning. “There were several police vans and police officers present in the area and I heard a bit of a disturbance with shouting etc. “ Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Telegraph Subscribe