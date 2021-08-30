News / Local / Fife Woman arrested after car lands on roof in Leven crash By Matteo Bell August 30, 2021, 11:42 am The incident happened on North Street A woman has been arrested after a car landed on its roof during a crash in Leven. Police were called to the one-vehicle collision on North Street at around 8.45pm on Sunday. There were no serious injuries but officers have confirmed a woman has been reported to prosecutors. Woman arrested over ‘road traffic offence’ A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We were made aware of a crash involving a single vehicle on North Street in Leven around 8.45pm on Sunday August 29. “There were no serious injuries and a 23-year-old woman was arrested in connection with a road traffic offence. “A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.” Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Telegraph Subscribe