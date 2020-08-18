Woman arrested after £38,000 of drugs recovered from house in Dundee

A woman has been arrested and charged after £38,000 of drugs were recovered from a house in Dundee.

Officers executed a search warrant at a house in Spey Drive at 10pm on Sunday August 16 and discovered the drugs worth an estimated street value of £38,000.

Drugs recovered include quantities of heroin, etizolam and cannabis as well as a four-figure sum of cash.

A 34-year woman has been arrested and charged in connection with the recovery and is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Detective Sergeant Simon Murray from Dundee CID said: “We are focused on disrupting the supply of drugs in our communities and rely on information from members of the public to help us target offenders.

“If you have any information regarding drugs activity in your area please contact Police Scotland through 101. Alternatively you can get in touch with Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”