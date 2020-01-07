Woman appears in court charged with intent to commit theft at two addresses

A woman has appeared in court charged with intention to commit theft at two addresses in Strachan Avenue.

Sandie Tolan, 32, of Balmerino Road, is alleged to have been found within the boundaries of two households in the street “without lawful authority”.

Prosecutors allege that she had entered the gardens of both homes with the intention to commit theft while on bail for a separate offence.

Tolan’s solicitor Lesley Beats sought to have the case continued for prosecutors to disclose CCTV footage for the defence to analyse, and moved for bail.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond continued the case without plea until January 27 and granted Tolan bail on the condition she does not enter or seek to enter Strachan Avenue.