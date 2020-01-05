Dundee woman appeals for info after her car is ‘deliberately’ damaged just before New Year

A woman is appealing for witnesses after her car was “deliberately” damaged in between Christmas and New Year.

Samantha Harvey, 22, claims her vehicle was scratched on purpose after she parked it along a street in Broughty Ferry last weekend.

She said: “I had left my car along Camphill Road last Saturday before work and this was around 8.45am.

“It was parked along a public road and there were no markings or anything like that which said you could not leave your car there.

“There were cones out but enough room for about three cars along that road.”

When Samantha returned to her car after her shift, she was shocked to discover multiple large scratches along both sides of the vehicle.

She said: “I got back around 5pm and found that my car had been damaged.

“There were a few of us from work who parked there but I guess I was just the unlucky one.

“It makes me so angry that someone would do this.”

Samantha, who lives in Broughty Ferry, is now appealing for those responsible to come forward and admit any wrongdoing.

She said: “I think it is sad that someone would deliberately do something like this.

“If anyone saw anything or anyone then please get in touch.”

The 22-year-old-old, who is also a student at Robert Gordon University in Aberdeen, admits she could be facing an expensive new year when she has to stump up cash to repair the damage.

Samantha added: “I haven’t gone to see anyone about getting it fixed yet but I would imagine it would not be cheap.

“The police have been informed and they are going to speak to me about what happened, I’ll leave it up to them as to what they do about it.”