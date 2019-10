A woman and her two children, reported missing from Perth, have been found “safe and well”.

Magdalena Jagla and her two children had last been spotted in the Letham area of the city at 12pm on October 16.

A statement from Tayside Police Division reads: “Police Scotland can confirm that Magdalena Jagla, 23, and her two children, who had been reported missing from the Letham area of Perth, have been traced safe and well.

“The public and media are thanked for their assistance.”