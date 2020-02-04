Woman and child receive minor injuries in Dundee after collision with a car

A woman and child escaped serious injury after being struck by a car last night on Dundee’s Victoria Street.

The accident happened at around 6.15pm and police diverted traffic along Dens Road while paramedics treated the pair for injuries which were described as “not life threatening.”

The woman and child were taken to Ninewells Hospital for check ups and the road was re-opened later last night.

One eye witness spoke of his surprise at the incident and added: “Given the location I’m surprised to hear two people have been injured at that stretch of road, especially at that time of night.

“I hope they weren’t seriously injured.

“When we were driving to go along the Arbroath Road via Victoria Road the police were literally closing the road off the entrance into the Arbroath Road at around 6.20pm.

“We could see the flashing lights and one police vehicle at the scene which redirected us into the other lane towards Dens Road.”