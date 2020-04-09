Woman allegedly tried to murder partner by stabbing him in Dundee flat

A woman has been fully committed for trial after being charged with trying to murder her partner by allegedly repeatedly stabbing him in a city flat.

Paula Clare is accused of carrying out the attack on the man during an alleged incident on Marryat Terrace on March 29.

Clare appeared through a video link at Dundee Sheriff Court where she made no plea or declaration on petition.

In addition to the allegation of attempted murder, the 39-year-old is additionally accused of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner towards police officers and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Prosecutors firstly allege that Clare assaulted her then-partner within the flat where he was residing.

It is alleged that Clare repeatedly struck him on the body with a knife to his injury, permanent disfigurement, to the danger of his life and in an attempt to murder the man.

She is also accused of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner on Marryat Terrace by informing police officers that she was self-isolating due to suffering coronavirus symptoms.

Clare, of Provost Road, is then alleged to have repeatedly kicked the inside of a police van before spitting on the glass of a cage within the vehicle.

She is further alleged to have stated that she hoped she had coronavirus before licking the inside of the vehicle cell.

A third charge alleges that Clare stated to three police officers that she had been assaulted by an unknown person, that she did not know the man she allegedly attacked and did not know that the man had been assaulted.

She allegedly said this in an attempt to pervert he course of justice because she knew the man, was in a relationship with him, had been at his home and did assault him in the property.

After making no plea in connection with the allegations, Sheriff John Rafferty continued her case for further examination.

Clare was remanded in custody pending a further court appearance.