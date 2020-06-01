Woman allegedly stole an ASOS delivery from vehicle in Dundee

A woman allegedly stole an ASOS delivery before stealing electrical goods from a car.
Prosecutors allege that between May 15-19, Sandie Tolan entered an insecure vehicle on Findowrie Street and stole an ASOS bag, a delivery note, underwear and a jumpsuit.
Between May 18-19, Tolan is accused of entering a car on Craigie Avenue and stealing a Samsung tablet, a Nokia phone, a wallet and its contents, two bank cards and a driving licence.
She is also accused of using a stolen card to obtain goods worth almost £50 from the Douglas Convenience Store, Baluniefield Road, on May 19.
The 32-year-old, of Balmerino Road, made no plea when she appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court on petition via video link from HMP Cornton Vale.
Sheriff Gillian Wade fully committed Tolan for trial.
