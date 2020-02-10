Woman allegedly sexually assaulted in Dundee pub then attacked by another

A woman was allegedly sexually assaulted in a city centre pub before being attacked by another woman.

Prosecutors allege that Maria McPhee, of Craigmount Place, touched and stroked the woman’s leg and groin over her clothing at the Bush Bar, Seagate, on July 7 last year.

The woman was then allegedly punched on the head and had her hair pulled by Patricia Anderson, of Derwent Avenue.

Anderson allegedly attacked a second woman by pulling her hair, throwing her to the floor and repeatedly punching and slapping her to the head and body.

McPhee, 24, and Anderson, 32, maintained their pleas of not guilty and had a further hearing fixed for later this month.