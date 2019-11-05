Woman allegedly sexually assaulted at Dundee pub before being attacked by another woman

A woman was allegedly sexually assaulted in a city centre pub before being attacked by another woman.

Prosecutors allege that Maria McPhee, of Craigmount Place, touched and stroked the woman’s leg and groin over her clothing at the Bush Bar, Seagate, on July 7.

Thereafter, the woman was allegedly punched on the head and had her hair pulled by Patricia Anderson, of Derwent Avenue.

Anderson is additionally charged with attacking a second woman by seizing her head, pulling her hair, throwing her to the floor and repeatedly punching and slapping her to the head and body.

McPhee, 24, and Anderson, 32, both pleaded not guilty and had a trial fixed for February 26 with an intermediate diet on February 6.