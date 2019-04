Keeon Roberts, of Dallfield Court, allegedly attacked a woman in Dundee city centre.

The 29-year-old allegedly repeatedly punched her on the head on Ward Road, Reform Street, High Street and Arctic Pend on March 23 as well as seizing her head, repeatedly placing her in a headlock, repeatedly pushing her on the body, striking her on the body, pinning her against a wall and seizing her neck.

Roberts made no plea or declaration and had his case continued.