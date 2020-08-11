Woman allegedly had crossbow pressed into neck and eyes gouged

A woman allegedly had a crossbow pressed into her neck before having her eyes gouged.

Jolene Shields, 40, is accused of pursuing the woman while brandishing two knives at an address on Brownhill Street on Friday.

Prosecutors also allege Gary Soutar, 31, was in possession of an imitation firearm during the same incident.

Shields, of Dudhope Court, is alleged to have presented the crossbow at the woman before pressing it into her neck, pursuing her, brandishing two knives and struggling with her.

It is alleged Shields dug her fingers into the woman’s eyes, spat on her and threatened to stab her. She is also accused of shouting and making threats of violence and racist remarks towards a second woman.

Soutar, of Brownhill Street, allegedly possessed an imitation firearm with the intent of making the first woman believe unlawful violence would be used against her.

A final charge alleges Shields seized a crossbow recovered by the police and repeatedly touching it in a bid to stop the recovery of forensic evidence, allegedly in an attempt to pervert the course of justice.

Neither Shields nor Soutar made any plea in connection with the allegations when they appeared from custody on petition at Dundee Sheriff Court.

The case was continued for further examination by Sheriff Tom Hughes who remanded Shields in custody. Soutar was released on bail.